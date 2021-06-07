L&T Construction bags contract from Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board

Left Menu

The water and effluent treatment business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction has bagged an order from Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to design, build and operate sewage treatment plants.

With over $21 billion in annual revenues, L&T has operations in 30 countries.. Image Credit: ANI
The water and effluent treatment business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction has bagged an order from Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to design, build and operate sewage treatment plants. The contract also includes intermediate sewage pumping stations along with construction of main sewers for 110 villages in the Mahadevpura and Bommanahalli region (K&C valley catchment) of Bengaluru city.

The project is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). It will benefit 18.04 lakh people in Bengaluru city, the company said in a statement on Monday. Besides, the heavy civil infrastructure business has secured an order to construct various facilities for Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) at Tarapur in Maharashtra. The project will be completed in 42 months.

Meanwhile, L&T's buildings and factories business has secured an order for the construction of sports infrastructure facilities at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and a new international hockey stadium with 20,000 seating capacity at Rourkela. The scope of work involves civil, structural, MEP and field of play. The track projects are scheduled to be completed in 15 months at the Kalinga sports complex and 12 months at Rourkela. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

