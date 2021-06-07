Left Menu

Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic HIV drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 15:42 IST
Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic HIV drug
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Lupin on Monday said it has received a nod from the US health regulator to market generic Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets used for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) -1 infection in the American market.

The company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets, 200 mg/300 mg, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

The product is a generic version of Gilead Sciences Inc's Truvada tablets in the same strength, it added.

The product will be manufactured at the company's facility in Nagpur, the filing said.

Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 2.1 billion in the US, it added.

''Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets, 200 mg/300 mg, are indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection. It is also used for pre-exposure prophylaxis to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection,'' Lupin said.

Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs 1,235 per scrip on BSE, up 0.30 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
2
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
3
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021