KK Maheshwari assumes the role of new Anmi President

Stock brokers' association Anmi on Monday said K K Maheshwari has assumed the role of the new president with a five-pronged priority roadmap for the next couple of months in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

He takes over from the outgoing president Anup Khandelwal, the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) said in a statement.

Maheshwari will lead Anmi in 2021, a year that is both unique and challenging for the organization.

He assumed the charge with a five-pronged priority agenda for the next couple of months in view of the 'new normal' for the industry forced upon by the pandemic. The five focus areas are -- redundant and duplicate compliances, mitigating the impact of peak margin norms, making investor education a way of life for members, establishing direct and better connectivity among members and stakeholders, and establishing Anmi as a better and stronger united forum.

The stock brokers' association will make representations with the relevant authorities over the next couple of months on these priority areas.

''As part of my immediate priorities, I would want to ensure the greater contribution of our industry towards capital market development, work towards ease of doing business and ensure more effective adherence to compliances for our members in view of the current changes and challenges,'' Maheshwari said.

Anmi will enter the important milestone of 25 years of its establishment in August 2021. However, this comes at an unprecedented time for the stockbroking industry which is still acclimatizing to the changes in the regulatory and policy framework and the 'new normal' of functioning, which is a departure from physical and interpersonal networking to a completely digital mode of operations.

