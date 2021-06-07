Left Menu

Train driver saves life of 79-year-old man attempting suicide

A Central Railway motorman managed to halt his train in time and save the life of a 79-year-old man who attempted suicide by jumping onto the tracks in Vitthalwadi station in Thane district, police said on Monday.The incident took place on Friday, said Inspector Shardul Walmiki of Kalyan railway police station.The elderly Kalyan resident jumped onto the tracks to commit suicide as a suburban train was approaching.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-06-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 16:25 IST
The incident took place on Friday, said Inspector Shardul Walmiki of Kalyan railway police station.

''The elderly Kalyan resident jumped onto the tracks to commit suicide as a suburban train was approaching. The motorman managed to stop the train in time by applying emergency brakes. The man was sent home with his son,'' he said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

