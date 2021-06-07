Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Announces Winners of Prarambh Cohort 2

Conduct, Presolv360, and PropertyChek selected to be part of Prarambh Cohort 2 Delhi | Mumbai, | Mumbai, India (NewsVoir) Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (“CAM”) is delighted to announce the final winners of its Prarambh Cohort 2, namely Conduct, Presolv360, and PropertyChek. These start-ups are working on a diverse range of impactful products, which can have a lasting impact of the Indian legal fraternity. Conduct is a start-up specialized in cultural compliance using data; Presolv360 on online cloud-based Online Dispute Resolution, while PropertyChek is a SaaS platform for title due diligence and registration. Further details about the 3 start-ups is provided below. Prarambh is India’s leading legal tech Cohort and was conceptualized by CAM, India’s leading law firm, to develop technology solution to serve unique needs of India’s legal sector. Prarambh Cohort 1 was launched on October 9, 2019 and the cohort period finished on April 30, 2020. Prarambh Cohort 2 was conceptualized and launch to address one or more out of 6 areas of interest, namely access to justice, increasing transactional efficiencies, improving law firm operations, improving litigation competencies, accessing government programs and reforms and the remote workforce. Any applicant would need to be the “Ready to scale” stage. There were the 24 applications received - all of them were put through a rigorous multi-stage evaluation, which included detailed discussions and pitching sessions to specialists; and finally the 3 start-ups were chosen. Outlining the expectations from Prarambh Cohort 2, Mr. Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; said, “We are very excited with the start-ups that have been selected, with each of them addressing our chosen areas of interest. Addressing these challenges requires an ahead of the curve mindset and approach, with continuous innovation. I am sure that will help the experts at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, these start-ups with be able to develop more scalable technology solutions for the legal and corporate sectors, that would help fill a critical void, besides making a positive contribution to economy and society.” These start-ups will start their 16-week journey on 7th June, 2021 during which they will be mentored to improve their product, work on a pre-decided calendar, and attend a well-designed program. At the end of the Cohort the start-ups will be ready to create their success story in the Indian legal market. Highlighting the Firm’s focus on innovation, Mr. Rishabh Shroff, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; said, “We learnt from our experiences in Cohort 1, and this year focused on chosen areas of interest. We wanted to focus on start-ups in “Ready to scale” stage. Besides making it more practical to do an online Cohort this year due to COVID, we are confident we would be able to achieve our goals to expeditiously help develop technology solutions servicing the legal needs of law firm and other companies, the demand for which has extrapolated in the COVID era.” Talking about the evolution of the Prarambh programme, Ms. Komal Gupta, Chief Innovation Officer, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said, “The program for the second Cohort has evolved and includes the feedback, learnings and experiences from the first Cohort. The program will have a more tailor-made calendar to cater to the specific needs of each of the start-ups during the 16 weeks. The most exciting part about the second Cohort is that it is completely virtual which has enabled us to select start-ups across the country and organize knowledge sharing sessions with international legal tech incubator programs. I am looking forward to working with and contributing to the growth of the very talented, focused and enthusiastic entrepreneurs who are set to transform the practice of law.” About Cohort 2 winners Conduct is a culture compliance tech solution focused on bringing data at the forefront of diversity & inclusion building and management at the workplaces. The internal committees of a company can manage the complaints, minutes of minutes, identify quorum, prepare conciliation and inquiry reports through this secure system (getconduct.in). Presolv360 is an independent institution that facilitates and administers dispute resolution services via its cloud-based end-to-end online dispute resolution (‘ODR’) platform and specializes in small to mid-value commercial dispute resolution by making it data-driven and inclusive. The disputing parties can avail their services from the comforts of their homes and offices from laptops, desktops or even simple mobile devices (presolv360.com). PropertyChek is India's first Property Legal Process Management (PLPM) SaaS platform that helps banks and financial companies conduct title due diligence and registration before issuing loan mortgages for real estate properties. It provides end to end real estate legal and support services which includes Project finance reports, Title Search Reports, Legal Opinions, vetting, other property documentation services, RERA check, Query report and Notice of Intimation (loan registration), Stamp duty payment, franking, Registration of Title Documents and Document Collection (www.propertychek.com). About Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas India’s Leading Law Firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was founded on May 11, 2015 and takes forward the values going back 104 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co. Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm has 750 lawyers, including over 130 partners, and offices in India’s key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The Firm advises a large, and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies. The firm was recently named in ‘25 Most Innovative Companies of the Year’ by CII. Also, received “Law Firm of the Year” award at the Asian Legal Business (ALB) India Law Awards 2020 and “Law Firm of the Year, India” at the Asialaw Regional Awards 2020. The firm was recognised as the “Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year – India for 2020” at the IFLR Asia Awards and voted as the “Employer of Choice for 2020” from India, by the Asian Legal Business.

