Left Menu

Parle Products forays into packaged wheat flour market

Biscuits and snacks major Parle Products on Monday announced foray into the packaged wheat flour market with the launch of the product under its popular Parle-G brand.Parle is expanding its portfolio with the launch of Parle G Chakki Atta.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 16:53 IST
Parle Products forays into packaged wheat flour market
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Biscuits and snacks major Parle Products on Monday announced foray into the packaged wheat flour market with the launch of the product under its popular Parle-G brand.

''Parle is expanding its portfolio with the launch of 'Parle G Chakki Atta'. Branded atta segment is a huge opportunity and has gained momentum since the pandemic outbreak. There is conversion happening from unbranded and loose atta to packaged branded atta,'' Mayank Shah, Sr. Category Head, Parle Products told PTI.

Shah said made from specially sourced, select good quality wheat, Parle G Chakki Atta will be a game-changer in the market that will add to its consumer's health in the long run.

Parle-G, set up in 1929, operates in the biscuits, snacks, and confectioneries categories.

Parle G Chakki Atta is currently being launched in the north and west zones of the country in 2kg, 5kg, and 10kg packs priced at Rs 102, Rs 245, and Rs 450, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
2
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
3
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021