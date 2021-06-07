Nissan Motor India launches subscription programme for Datsun, Nissan brands

Automaker Nissan Motor India on Monday said it has introduced its subscription programme for vehicles under its two brands -- Nissan and Datsun.

Launched in partnership with ORIX India, the subscription plans will be initially available in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad and Chennai, followed by Bangalore, Pune and Mumbai in the second phase, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

After paying only a nominal refundable security deposit at the start of the subscription plan, customers can choose to use a brand new car without actually owning it by paying a fixed monthly fee based on a pre-selected tenure, it added.

For Nissan Magnite and Kicks SUVs, the monthly subscription fees range between Rs 17,999 and Rs 30,499, the company said.

On the other hand, Datsun redi-Go hatchback is available at monthly subscription fees ranging from Rs 8,999 to Rs 10,999, depending on the variant.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said, ''We have partnered with ORIX, a prominent brand in the subscription space, to create the most affordable, convenient and enjoyable car ownership experience, the new way to own the all-new Nissan Magnite, Nissan Kicks and Datsun redi-GO through the subscription plan''.

The company said its ''subscription plan comes with zero down payment, zero service costs, zero insurance costs'' while it ''covers vehicle insurance, registration fee, road tax, RTO expenses and all maintenance costs, including scheduled and unscheduled repairs, tyre and battery replacement, 24x7 roadside assistance, cost of paperwork''.

ORIX India Managing Director and CEO Sandeep Gambhir said car ownership patterns in India are changing fast and in the last few months, the company has witnessed a clear bias towards personal transportation as against the use of public transportation. ''The proposed subscription programme aims to combine ORIX's financial and operating capabilities with Nissan's unmatched product design and technology and the programme will surely find a lot of customers choosing this vis a vis the other available options,'' he added.

