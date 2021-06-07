BSE crosses milestone of 7 crore registered users

Leading stock exchange BSE on Monday crossed the milestone of seven crore registered users based on Unique Client Code (UCC) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The journey from 6 crore to 7 crore users took just 139 days, as compared to 241, 652, and 939 days needed for the previous milestones of 6 crores, 5 crores, and 4 crores, respectively, the BSE said in a statement.

Of the 7 crore users, 38 percent fall in the 30-40 age bracket, followed by 24 percent in 20-30 and 13 percent in the 40-50 age bracket. The growth has been fuelled by tech-savvy young users, with an age profile of 20-40, who contributed 82 lakh of the 1 crore user additions from 6 crores to 7 crores, the exchange said.

''This milestone is a testament to BSE efforts to bring more investors, especially from the retail side on the exchange platform. BSE remains confident that to leverage its increasing reach and capacity for delivery of a wider range of financial products including mutual funds, insurance and so on,'' Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD, and CEO of BSE said.

In terms of states, Maharashtra and Gujarat lead in terms of investors with a share of 21.5 percent and 12.3 percent of the total 7 crore investors, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 7.5 percent and Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at 6.1 percent each. Among states, the fastest growth rates from 6 crores to 7 crores registered investor accounts have been recorded by Assam (82 percent), seven sister states (30 percent), and Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh (24 percent). Among the larger states, Uttar Pradesh has seen the fastest growth by onboarding 9.57 lakh investors with a growth rate of 22 percent followed by Rajasthan (6.64 lakh investors or growth of 24 percent) and Madhya Pradesh (5.84 lakh investors or growth of 29 percent). Over the last few years, BSE said it has been working with members for e-enabling customers with a less-paper ecosystem and on-boarding through an easy and hassle-free digital process. To take advantage of the Covid-19 induced stock market crash in March 2020, followed by a gradual recovery, later on, thousands of retail investors have embraced equities for the first time during the pandemic in India, as seen from the rapid growth of registered investors since April last year.

