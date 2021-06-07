Left Menu

COVID-19: Swiggy launches offers special care package for delivery partners across India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 17:52 IST
COVID-19: Swiggy launches offers special care package for delivery partners across India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Food ordering platform Swiggy on Monday announced the launch of a special care package providing support to its over 1.5 lakh delivery partners and their families.

The care package, named 'Swiggy Suraksha' covers a host of services such as stronger financial support and hospitalization cover for delivery partners and their families affected by COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

In May, the company had commenced vaccination drives for its delivery partners across the country.

''With Swiggy Suraksha, we are making sure that our delivery heroes also have the necessary support- including a 24*7 hotline for medical emergencies, access to doctors for themselves and their families, income support, free access to vaccines, hospitalization cover for themselves and their families if affected by COVID,'' Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said.

Among other things, under the scheme all COVID-19 affected delivery partners will be eligible to receive income support and nutrition care support of Rs 14,000 for two weeks without worrying about earning a livelihood during their recovery period, Swiggy said.

In cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, if partners choose to, Swiggy will do doorstep delivery of homestyle meals prepared in its cloud kitchens, it added.

Delivery partners and their families who test positive will receive enhanced hospitalization cover of up to 1.5 lakh rupees under the Swiggy Suraksha, it added.

The company has also enhanced life insurance cover to 5 lakh rupees in the event of an untimely death of a delivery partner due to CoVID-19, Swiggy said.

The company's 24*7 COVID hotline with employee volunteers and dedicated members will assist delivery partners, their friends, and families with access to beds, ambulances, oxygen support, medical support, plasma support by real-time searching and validating the availability of these critical resources, Swiggy said.

