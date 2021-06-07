Varanasi airport handled transportation of 1,800 kgs of COVID-19 vaccine: AAI

The Varanasi airport has handled the transportation of 1,800 kgs of COVID-19 vaccine to date, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Monday.

''Movement of more than 128 oxygen concentrators from various cities e.g. Delhi and Mumbai and movement of COVID patients through charter and medical flights to major cities (was also handled at Varanasi airport) till date,'' the AAI's statement said.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic during the last couple of weeks and several states across the country have been facing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine and oxygen.

