Varanasi airport handled transportation of 1,800 kgs of COVID-19 vaccine: AAI
- Country:
- India
The Varanasi airport has handled the transportation of 1,800 kgs of COVID-19 vaccine to date, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Monday.
''Movement of more than 128 oxygen concentrators from various cities e.g. Delhi and Mumbai and movement of COVID patients through charter and medical flights to major cities (was also handled at Varanasi airport) till date,'' the AAI's statement said.
India has been badly hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic during the last couple of weeks and several states across the country have been facing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine and oxygen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian Army sets up 100-bed Covid care facility in Bengaluru
World Biodiversity Day: Earth Anthem by Indian poet-diplomat translated into 100 languages
India records 2,40,842 fresh COVID-19 infections, 3,741 deaths in last 24 hrs
Active COVID-19 cases in India recorded at 28,05,399: Health Ministry.
Single day spike of 2,40,842 COVID-19 infections, 3,741 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 2,65,30,132, death toll to 2,99,266:Govt.