Left Menu

Hopeful to come out of PCA framework very soon: UCO Bank MD

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-06-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 18:23 IST
Hopeful to come out of PCA framework very soon: UCO Bank MD
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned UCO Bank is hopeful of coming out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework very soon, a top bank official said on Monday.

The government in the last round had infused Rs 14,500 crore of equity in Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India, and UCO Bank by issuing non-interest- bearing, non-transferable bonds to these state-owned lenders.

''I dont foresee any hurdle and remain hopeful that we will get the regulators approval to come out of PCA,'' UCO bank managing director and CEO A K Goel told PTI when asked about the issue of the latest capital infusion through zero- coupon bonds.

PCA is triggered when banks breach certain regulatory requirements such as return on asset, minimum capital, and quantum of the non-performing asset.

He said the bank had already written to RBI requesting it to withdraw PCA after the capital infusion.

PCA restrictions disable the bank in several ways to lend freely and force it to operate under a restrictive environment that turns out to be a hurdle to growth.

UCO Bank had received Rs 2,600 crore and post that capital adequacy ratio of the bank rose to 13.74 per cent against a requirement of 10.8 per cent and of which tier-I had risen to 11.14 per cent up from the mandatory requirement of 8.8 per cent.

''We have allotted it to the government with prior approval of the RBI,'' Goel said.

Meanwhile, Goel said the bank is reaching out to clients requiring restructuring under the RBIs second framework to support Covid-hit individuals and corporate.

''We have put data of all customers on the internet and no one is required to visit the bank to demand to restructure.

We are fully prepared to support each and everyone hit with a pandemic under the regulatory framework,'' Goel said.

In the first Covid framework only a total of Rs 400 crore worth of loans took moratorium but this time the amount will be higher, he estimates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021