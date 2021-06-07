Left Menu

Pfizer supports deployment of 400 oxygen beds in Delhi, 30-bed ICU facility in Mumbai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 18:41 IST
Global pharma major Pfizer on Monday said it has partnered with the non-governmental organization, Doctors For You, to help create 400 oxygen bed capacity at Delhi's Yamuna COVID care center.

With a grant of Rs 4.5 crore from Pfizer, Doctors For You has procured and deployed 400 high-quality beds with oxygen support and other medically necessary equipment and services of medical and paramedical staff services to maintain the operations at the facility, the company said in a statement.

10 percent of these beds have been set up to specifically meet the requirements of COVID-19 pediatric patients, it added.

In addition to the aid provided by Pfizer India, the US-based Pfizer Foundation, donated USD 500,000 (Rs 4 crore) grant to AmeriCares to support a 30-bed ICU facility at the Bandra Kurla Complex Jumbo COVID Centre in Mumbai, the statement said.

The foundation also provided a USD 500,000 grant to direct relief to fund the support, acquisition, and distribution of critical medicines, medical supplies including oxygen and PPE, it added.

''Pfizer is firmly committed to supporting India in its fight against the pandemic. We stand in solidarity with all those currently affected by COVID-19 in India and around the world and will continue to do everything possible to assist in India's fight against COVID-19,'' Pfizer Ltd MD S Sridhar said.

