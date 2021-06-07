Sterlite Copper focused on ramping up facilities to produce medical oxygen

Chennai, June 7 (PTI): Sterlite Copper on Monday said it has dispatched 500 metric tonnes of medical oxygen in addition to 265 oxygen gas cylinders from its facility in Tamil Nadu and was focused on ramping up facilities to serve those in need of the life saving gas.

The facility in Tuticorin, about 600 kms from here, was accorded approval to produce medical oxygen for four months by the former AIADMK government on April 26.

''Today, we have reached the milestone of dispatching a total of 542.92 metric tonnes of medical-grade liquid-oxygen, in addition to 265 oxygen gas cylinders from our plant to meet the needs of COVID-19 patients and hospitals'', the company said in a statement.

''We are humbled to provide this critical resource to over 16 districts in Tamil Nadu and are focused on ramping up our facilities to aid those in need'', it said.

The company said it has dispatched medical-grade oxygen to Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Thanjavur, Sivagangai, Namakkal, Kanyakumari, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Dharmapuri, Ranipet, Krishnagiri, Ramanathapuram, Karur, Salem and Dindigul.

''We remain grateful to our community members, local administration and business partners for helping us achieve this milestone'', it said.

The company resumed production of medical oxygen in May, after facing a 'technical snag', to meet the demand for the life-saving gas following a surge in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu.

