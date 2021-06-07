Left Menu

U’khand CM demands NH status for Rishikesh-Bhaniyawala stretch

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-06-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 18:58 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday demanded national highway status for the Rishikesh-Bhaniyawala stretch apart from six state highways.

Rawat made the demand during his meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi, an official release here said.

Rawat also requested Gadkari to sanction Rs 615.48 crore for Uttarakhand from the Central Road Infrastructure Fund which has been pending.

The Centre had agreed in principle earlier to give national highway status to six state highways of Uttarakhand.

The state government has already submitted a proposal to the Centre regarding notification of six state highways as national highways.

The list includes the 34 km Kairna-Ranikhet, 49 km Buakhal-Devprayag, 70 km Devprayag-Gaja-Khadi, 64 km Pandukhal-Nagchuakhal-Ufrikhal-Baijron, 33 km Biharigarh-Roshnabad and 274 km Lakshman Jhula-Dugadda-Nainidanda-Mohan-Ranikhet state highways.

Apart from these, the chief minister has sought NH status for Rishikesh-Bhaniyawala motor road which is important for chardham pilgrims and tourists.

Jollygrant Airport is also located between Rishikesh and Bhaniyawala but the stretch is not appropriate for high density traffic as it is two lanes only, Rawat said.

National highway status to it will pave the way for its widening, he added.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

