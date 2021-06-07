Left Menu

RInfra seeks shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 550 cr via preferential allotment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 19:01 IST
RInfra seeks shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 550 cr via preferential allotment
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) has sought shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 550.56 crore through issuance of shares on a preferential basis.

On Sunday, the company's board had approved a proposal to this effect. ''Notice is hereby given to the Members of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, for seeking consent of members of the company for transacting the special business by passing the ...resolutions through postal ballot...(for) issue of equity shares and/or warrants on preferential basis,'' it said in a filing to BSE on Monday.

The board is authorised to create, offer, issue and allot from time to time, in one or more tranches, up to 8.88 crore equity shares of the company and/or warrants convertible into equivalent number of shares for cash at a price of Rs 62 per equity share of Rs 10 each or such other price as may be determined, the filing said.

The company on Sunday said the funds raised would be utilised for long-term resources for general corporate purposes, to fund future growth and also to reduce debt.

Of the Rs 550.56 crore proposed to be raised, about Rs 400 crore will come from the promoter group and Rs 150 crore from Varde Group, sources said.

RInfra is one of the leading infrastructure companies, developing projects through various special purpose vehicles in several high growth sectors such as power, roads and metro rail in the infrastructure space and the defence sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021