Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1915 hours: DEL34 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty scale fresh peaks; RIL leads charge Mumbai: Equity markets mustered solid gains to close at all-time highs on Monday as risk sentiment improved after multiple states began easing COVID-19 restrictions amid falling cases. DCM55 BIZ-BSE-MCAP BSE-listed cos' m-cap zooms to record Rs 229 lakh cr New Delhi: The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies reached a fresh lifetime high of over Rs 229 lakh crore on Monday following bullish investor sentiment. DEL63 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee surges 19 paise to close at 72.80 against US dollar Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated by 19 paise to settle at 72.80 against the US dollar on Monday, buoyed by persistent foreign fund inflows into capital markets.

DCM28 BZ-NCLT-DHFL NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday gave its approval to Piramal Group's bid for bankruptcy-DHFL, subject to certain conditions.

DCM13 BIZ-IEX-SPOT POWER PRICE Average spot power price up 10 pc to Rs 2.83/unit in May at IEX New Delhi: Average spot power price has increased over 10 per cent in May to Rs 2.83 per unit compared to same month a year ago at Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) due to low base effect.

DCM30 BIZ-REPORT-FINANCIAL-CREDITORS-IBC Financial creditors may realise Rs 55,000-60,000 cr through IBC in FY22: Report Mumbai: Financial creditors may realise Rs 55,000-60,000 crore in fiscal 2021-22 through successful resolution plans from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), credit rating agency Icra has said.

DCM49 BIZ-JAYPEE-SURAKSHA Jaypee Infra insolvency: Suraksha group submits bid just before lenders meet on Monday New Delhi: Suraksha group on Monday submitted ''improved revised'' bid to acquire debt-laden Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), offering more funds to banks while reducing timeline to complete some stalled projects for the benefit of homebuyers. DCM59 BIZ-DHFL-LD DELISTING DHFL shares may get delisted post acquisition by Piramal New Delhi: Debt-ridden mortgage firm DHFL's shares would be delisted from stock exchanges post acquisition by Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, which has emerged as the successful bidder for the company. DEL33 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 152; silver tumbles Rs 540 on weak global trends New Delhi: Gold declined by Rs 152 to Rs 48,107 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday in line with weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

DEL59 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE After petrol, diesel nears Rs 100-mark in Rajasthan New Delhi: After petrol, diesel is now nearing the Rs 100 per litre mark in Rajasthan as oil firms raised fuel prices yet again on Monday.

