Yet another oxygen express arrives in Coimbatore area

An oxygen express with two tankers carrying 32.38 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) arrived at Madukkarai near here on Monday.

It is the eighth express that has transported LMO so far to Coimbatore area, a railway press release said.

Advertisement

The LMO that arrived today was from SAIL Steel Plant in Rourkela, Odisha, the release said.

The eight expresses operated to the Coimbatore area -- seven to Madukkarai and one to Irugur -- have brought 413.61 MT of LMO, the release said.

Till date, the total oxygen supply received at Madukkarai touched 332.92 MT, the release said.

Tamil Nadu has so far received 3,608.99 MT of LMO through 53 express services, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)