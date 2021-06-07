Left Menu

MFs debt schemes: Sebi asks to make disclosure based on interest, credit risk

This will provide relevant information to investors to make an informed decision while making decision low risk to moderate risk to high risk in combination of credit and interest rate risks, Samco Securities, Head RankMF, Omkeshwar Singh, said.While the Risk-o-Meter reflects the current risk of the scheme at a given point in time, Sebi said a need was felt for disclosure of the maximum risk the fund manager can take in the scheme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 19:54 IST
MFs debt schemes: Sebi asks to make disclosure based on interest, credit risk
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday asked mutual funds to classify all debt schemes in terms of a potential risk class matrix, based on interest and credit risk.

In this regard, a display table has been made mandatory from December 1, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

The 9-cell table or matrix will display the interest and credit risk associated with the scheme. This will provide relevant information to investors to make an informed decision while making decision low risk to moderate risk to high risk in combination of credit and interest rate risks, Samco Securities, Head RankMF, Omkeshwar Singh, said.

While the Risk-o-Meter reflects the current risk of the scheme at a given point in time, Sebi said a need was felt for disclosure of the maximum risk the fund manager can take in the scheme. ''It has been decided that all debt schemes also be classified in terms of a Potential Risk Class matrix consisting of parameters based on maximum interest rate risk (measured by Macaulay Duration (MD) of the scheme) and maximum credit risk (measured by Credit Risk Value (CRV) of the scheme),'' Sebi said.

The decision has been taken based on the recommendation of the Mutual Fund Advisory Committee (MFAC) and discussions held with the mutual fund industry.

Sebi said asset management companies (AMCs) will have full flexibility to place single or multiple schemes in any cell of the Potential Risk Class matrix (PRC). For the purpose of alignment of the existing schemes with the provisions of the new framework, each scheme will be placed in one of the 9 cells specified by the regulator, while retaining their existing scheme category as specified under 'Categorization and Rationalization of Mutual Fund Schemes'. This would not be considered as a change in fundamental attribute. However, subsequently, once a PRC cell selection is done by the scheme, any change in the positioning of the scheme into a cell resulting in a risk (in terms of credit risk or duration risk) which is higher than the maximum risk specified for the chosen PRC cell, will be considered as a fundamental attribute change of the scheme.

Further, the mutual funds will have to inform the unitholders about the classification in one of the 9 cells and subsequent changes, if any, through SMS and by providing a link on their website referring to the change.

For new debt schemes, the AMC will have choose the PRC cell at the time of filing of Scheme Information document (SID) with Sebi.

Fresh investments in perpetual bonds (including Additional Tier 1 bonds) can only be made in schemes that are in Class III. For instruments with interest rate reset dates, the interest rate reset date will not be treated as deemed maturity. The dynamic aspect of the risk of each scheme would be separately reflected in the Risk-o-Meter of the scheme, which would be published on a monthly basis. Mutual Funds will have to publish the matrix in their scheme wise annual reports and abridged summary.

With regards to disclosure, Sebi said the matrix along with the mark for the cell in which the of scheme resides need to be disclosed on front page of initial offering application form, Scheme Information Documents (SID) and Key Information Memorandum (KIM), common application form – along with the information about the scheme. Also, it should be disclosed on scheme advertisements placed in manner by the mutual fund and its distributors so as to be prominently visible to investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021