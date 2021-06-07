Left Menu

Noida Metro to resume service from June 9 after COVID lockdown hiatus

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-06-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 19:56 IST
The Noida-Greater Noida Metro will resume services for passengers from Wednesday after a hiatus of over a month due to COVID-19 lockdown, officials said on Monday.

The announcement comes close on the heels of Delhi Metro resuming services on Monday and Gautam Buddh Nagar also relaxing restrictions that were put in place due to the COVID-induced lockdown.

''Due to partial COVID curfew, metro services on the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) network were suspended with effect from May 1,'' NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

''As the curfew has been relaxed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, NMRC train services will start operating from June 9,'' Maheshwari said.

Keeping in view the night curfew and also to discourage people to move out due to the pandemic, trains will be operated from 7 am to 8 pm on weekdays only i.e. Monday to Friday, she said.

As weekend curfew is still in practice, train services will not be operated on weekends i.e. Saturday and Sunday, she added.

According to the NMRC, from Wednesday there would be one train every 15 minutes during peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm) and one train every 30 minutes during non-peak hours.

The Noida-Greater Noida line, also known as the Aqua Line, will also have 'fast trains' that will run on weekdays during peak hours.

''The fast trains will not stop on Sector 50, 101, 81, 83, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, and 148 stations,'' the NMRC said in a statement.

