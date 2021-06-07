MP: Three killed in collision between truck and motorcycle
Three persons were killed and two others, including an eight-year-old boy and a woman, were injured on Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck, police said.
The incident occurred near Kanjwaha village on Bhopal-Chanderi Highway, said Khaniyadhana Police Station in-charge Alok Singh Bhadoria.
He said three adults and two children were travelling on the motorcycle at the time of the accident.
The deceased included two men and a daughter of one of them, he added.
