MP: Three killed in collision between truck and motorcycle

Three persons were killed and two others, including an eight-year-old boy and a woman, were injured on Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck, police said.

The incident occurred near Kanjwaha village on Bhopal-Chanderi Highway, said Khaniyadhana Police Station in-charge Alok Singh Bhadoria.

He said three adults and two children were travelling on the motorcycle at the time of the accident.

The deceased included two men and a daughter of one of them, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)