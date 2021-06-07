Delhi unlock sees increased traffic on roads

Vehicles crawled on many road stretches as the volume of traffic increased in the national capital following further relaxation of lockdown restrictions on Monday. However, a senior Delhi Traffic Police official said the traffic on Delhi roads was moving smoothly. Several people also took to Twitter and other social media platforms to share photos and videos showing long queues of vehicles on roads. Some said the situation became even worst due to the soaring temperature in Delhi. ''Today, the volume of traffic has increased compared to other days, but the situation is still under control. ''The traffic is moving smoothly in most part of the city. The traffic will increase when the employees, who are currently working from their homes, will start going to the offices,'' the official said. Ankit Prakash, a tattoo artist, said traffic has increased slightly on Monday. ''I was visiting hospital during the lockdown as my relative was admitted and undergoing a surgery. Today, the markets are open due to which people have come out of their homes and the traffic has increased. However, the situation on Delhi roads is still under control, but the traffic will definitely increase in coming days,'' Prakash said. Another commuter, Dr Gayatri, said, ''I was travelling from south Delhi to Maulana Azad Medical College in the central part of the national capital. ''The traffic was higher than the other days when the lockdown was imposed here. It took me around 15 minutes more to reach the hospital.'' The Delhi government allowed all standalone and neighbourhood shops to function, including liquor vends. However, establishments like cinemas, theatres, restaurants (except home delivery and take away), bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, salons and beauty parlours remains closed till further orders.

