Left Menu

Nagpur: Woman, teen son killed as crane hits motorcycle

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-06-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 20:36 IST
Nagpur: Woman, teen son killed as crane hits motorcycle
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 47-year-old woman and her teen son were killed in a crane accident in Minimata area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.

A Lakdaganj police station official said the incident took place at 9:15pm on Sunday.

''Kusum Basena and her son Lalit Basena (18) were returning from Sonba Nagar on a two-wheeler when a crane engaged in road overbridge work at Minimata railway crossing was reversed by its operator. The crane hit their motorcycle, killing Kusum on the spot, while Lalit died some time later,'' he said.

The crane operator fled from the spot and efforts were on to nab him, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021