Nagpur: Woman, teen son killed as crane hits motorcycle
A 47-year-old woman and her teen son were killed in a crane accident in Minimata area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.
A Lakdaganj police station official said the incident took place at 9:15pm on Sunday.
''Kusum Basena and her son Lalit Basena (18) were returning from Sonba Nagar on a two-wheeler when a crane engaged in road overbridge work at Minimata railway crossing was reversed by its operator. The crane hit their motorcycle, killing Kusum on the spot, while Lalit died some time later,'' he said.
The crane operator fled from the spot and efforts were on to nab him, the official said.
