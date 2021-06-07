Left Menu

IREDA extends bid submission to June 15 for implementation of CPSU scheme phase-II

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA), a PSU under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), has extended the bid submission date to June 15 for implementation of the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme phase-II for setting up 12,000 MW grid-connected solar projects with viability gap funding (VGF).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 20:59 IST
IREDA extends bid submission to June 15 for implementation of CPSU scheme phase-II
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA), a PSU under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), has extended the bid submission date to June 15 for implementation of the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme phase-II for setting up 12,000 MW grid-connected solar projects with viability gap funding (VGF). As per an official release by the Ministry, earlier, the last date to submit the bids was May 30. A VGF is provided to cover the cost difference between domestic and imported solar cells and modules. VGF will be released in two tranches.

The CPSUs are required to submit their responses by June 15 and the successful bidders are to be selected by July 20. Earlier, MNRE had appointed IREDA as the implementing Agency for the scheme. Under the scheme, the power produced by the government producers can be used on payment of mutually agreed usage charges of not more than Rs 2.45/unit for self-use or use by Government/ Government entities, either directly or through DISCOMS.

The maximum permissible VGF is Rs 55 lakh per megawatt. The actual VGF to the government producer will be decided through a bidding process using the VGF amount as a bid parameter to select the project developer. The maximum permissible VGF amount will be reviewed from time to time, by MNRE, and will be reduced if the cost difference comes down.

As part of central government's target to achieve a cumulative capacity of 100 GW Solar PV installation by the year 2022, IREDA had invited proposals on 29th January this year for setting up of Grid (including Mini & Micro Grid) Connected Solar PV projects anywhere in the country. This is to be done on "Build Own Operate" (B-O-O) basis for an aggregate capacity of 5,000 MW under Phase-II (Tranche-III). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021