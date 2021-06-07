Kuwait to operate direct flights to UK from June 13 - govt
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 07-06-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 21:41 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Kuwait will operate direct flights with the United Kingdom starting from Sunday, June 13, the government communications office wrote on Twitter citing a decision made by the cabinet.
Kuwait will operate one direct flight to London per week for each licensed airline, the decision said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Kingdom
- Kuwait
- London
Advertisement