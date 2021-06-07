Left Menu

Banks and homebuilders lift FTSE 100; IWG slumps

Office space provider IWG tumbled 10.3% marking its worst day in more than a year, as it said underlying core earnings for the current year would be well below the crisis-hit 2020 level due to continued lockdown restrictions in some markets. Carnival Corp gained 1.9% as the company said it will restart its namesake cruise line trips from U.S. ports this summer for fully vaccinated guests.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 21:49 IST
Banks and homebuilders lift FTSE 100; IWG slumps

London's FTSE 100 index climbed on Monday, helped by gains in banking and homebuilders, while office space provider IWG slumped to a four-month low after issuing a profit warning. The FTSE 100 ended up 0.1%, with banks stocks , including Barclays PLC, Lloyds Banking Group, and HSBC Holdings, among the top gainers.

Homebuilders gained 1.8% with Bellway Plc , Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey jumping more than 1%. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was up 0.3%, hovering just below record highs.

After breaking above the 7,000 mark in mid-April, the export-heavy FTSE 100 is on course to post its fifth straight month of gains as a gradual reopening from COVID-19 lockdowns sparks optimism around a faster economic recovery. But with fears of rising inflation and new variants of the novel coronavirus threatening the recovery, analysts said global equity markets were at risk of a correction.

"Very quickly the issue of rising prices and their impact on monetary policy could become front and centre again, after being pushed to the back of the market's mind by a U.S. jobs report on Friday," said Russ Mould, director at AJ Bell investment. All eyes will be on U.S. inflation data for May, due on Thursday, for cues on whether the Federal Reserve was likely to start tightening monetary policy sooner than expected.

Mining stocks fell 2.1% and were the biggest drag on the FTSE 100 index as data showed China's export growth slowed more than expected last month due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 cases at the country's major southern ports. Office space provider IWG tumbled 10.3% marking its worst day in more than a year, as it said underlying core earnings for the current year would be well below the crisis-hit 2020 level due to continued lockdown restrictions in some markets.

Carnival Corp gained 1.9% as the company said it will restart its namesake cruise line trips from U.S. ports this summer for fully vaccinated guests. Life sciences company NetScientific Plc surged 91.7% after saying one of its subsidiaries had entered an exclusive licensing agreement with AstraZeneca Plc to globally sell a COVID-19 test.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021