UCO Bank extends Rs 127 cr relief to 2k borrowers under recast scheme 2.0

State-run UCO Bank on Monday said it has already extended relief udner RBI's new resolution framework to over 2,000 borrowers amounting to Rs 127 crore.

The restructuring is part of its efforts to supplement the government's effort to combat the second wave of COVID-19, an official statement said.

''As on June 7, the bank has already extended relief under Resolution Framework 2.0 to 2,314 accounts amounting Rs 127 crore,'' it said.

The RBI had in May come up with the second restructuring package that aims to restructure loans in view of the uncertainties created by the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic during the second wave subject to certain conditions for small borrowers who have taken loans of up to Rs 25 crore, and had doubled the threshold later.

The UCO Bank statement said borrowers are being contacted to ascertain the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 for providing the relief in terms of RBI guidelines.

The lender also said it has launched three dedicated products christened 'Uco Sanjeevani', 'Uco Aarogram' and 'Uco Kavach' for the healthcare sector, which provide loans of up to Rs 2 crore for setting up oxygen plant, up to Rs 100 crore for creating health infrastructure and Rs 5 lakh for an individual infected with COVID-19.

It has also launched a deposit product, offering an interest of additional 0.30 per cent for a limited period till end-September, the statement said.

The bank has announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh as a financial assistance to family members of staff for the unfortunate death due to Covid-19, terms loans to purchasing oxygen concentrator and interest free salary advances, it said.

