Left Menu

Delhi govt offices resume with thin attendance on day one of unlock

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 22:47 IST
Delhi govt offices resume with thin attendance on day one of unlock
Representative Image Image Credit: "In order to have an amiable and teaching-learning conducive environment in the school, it is indispensable that they must be free from bullying and ragging. There must be a respectful relationship among students, school administration and families," an official order. (Wikimedia)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi government offices resumed after one and half months on Monday with a thin attendance following further relaxations of lockdown restrictions in the national capital. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order on Saturday announced reopening of the city's government and private offices with 50 per cent staff attendance.

The government offices have been allowed to open with 100 per cent attendance of Group A officers. Fifty per cent of officers below Group A category will attend the offices while rest will work from home, it said.

Most of the works dealing directly with public such as issuance of driving licence by the Transport department, however, could not start, officials said.

The Revenue department, that was at the forefront of handling the second surge of COVID-19, however, started registration of properties, said a senior officer of the department.

The transport department also resumed work as nearly 90 per cent of public transport buses rolled out on the roads, said a senior Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) officer.

The DDMA has authorised heads of departments to decide about staff to be called on duty and those to be allowed to work from home.

Several ministers of the Delhi government also attended their offices at the Secretariat on Monday. However, due to restrictions on presence of staff at the offices, not much work could be undertaken on the day, said a senior government officer. Lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 with a surge in second wave of coronavirus. It was extended week by week with unlock taken up in a phased manner with allowing manufacturing and construction activities at first. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had announced various relaxations, including reopening of markets and malls, resumption of Metro trains and work at government and private offices with 50 percent staff in view of improving COVID 19 situation in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021