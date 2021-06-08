Left Menu

Portugal minister says Spain requiring COVID-19 test at border 'a mistake'

The website for the General Consulate of Spain in Portugal said on Monday that all those aged 6 and above crossing the land border from Portugal to Spain must have a negative COVID-19 test, proof of vaccination, or proof of an antibody test. Spain's Health Ministry website said that all travellers from 'high risk' zones needed to show a negative PCR test upon entry from June 7.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 08-06-2021 02:49 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 02:49 IST
Portugal minister says Spain requiring COVID-19 test at border 'a mistake'
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal's foreign minister said Spain's decision to require a negative COVID-19 test for people crossing the border must have been an error, Lusa news agency reported on Monday. Portugal had asked Spanish authorities for clarification on "what could only have been a mistake", Portugal's foreign minister Augusto Santos Silva said.

"We have asked Spanish authorities for clarification and await it being granted as quickly as possible, because if not we will need to adopt equivalent reciprocal measures," Santos Silva said, adding that "the epidemiological situation in Spain is, at the moment, worse than what we are living in Portugal." The land border between the two Iberian nations reopened on May 1 after three months of restrictions and checks, providing relief to local tourist hotspots.

Currently, Spain requires air travelers to be tested or vaccinated, while Portugal requires a negative test from travelers from Spain. But neither country had required tests for people crossing the border by land. The website for the General Consulate of Spain in Portugal said on Monday that all those aged 6 and above crossing the land border from Portugal to Spain must have a negative COVID-19 test, proof of vaccination, or proof of an antibody test.

Spain's Health Ministry website said that all travellers from 'high risk' zones needed to show a negative PCR test upon entry from June 7. A list of high-risk countries included Portugal, alongside 26 other European countries and nearly all countries outside the bloc. The Spanish Health Ministry and foreign ministry were not immediately available for comment.

Spain's two-week COVID-19 case incidence rate was 115 according to the latest available data on Monday, while Portugal's was 72.2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 deaths; Hundreds of former leaders urge G7 to vaccinate poor against COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 de...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Student Saso is now the teacher, says McIlroy; Tennis-Murray backs Federer's 'sensible decision' to pull out of French Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Student Saso is now the teacher, says McIlroy; Ten...

 Global
4
InstantPay launches India's first Cashback Card in partnership with NPCI and YES Bank

InstantPay launches India's first Cashback Card in partnership with NPCI and...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021