PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 8

U.S. says it has recovered large portion of Colonial Pipeline ransom. https://on.ft.com/3z7J8NF Carlyle predicts surge in post-pandemic deals in Japan https://on.ft.com/3v1xYXB Boris Johnson calls for better links between the City and No 10 https://on.ft.com/3g0uYGD

Overview Justice department officials said they have recovered $2.3 million worth of the cryptocurrency ransom payment made to hackers who shut down the Colonial Pipeline last month and disrupted the country's fuel supplies for several days.

Head of Carlyle Group Inc's Japan business Kazuhiro Yamada has predicted a surge in private equity deals, as a new post-COVID-19 business environment and rising pressure on companies to achieve carbon neutrality forces a wave of acquisitions and spin-offs. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for a partnership between the government and Britain's financial services sector in a post-Brexit, post-COVID-19 economy, amid signs of improving relations between the two sides. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

