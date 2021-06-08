Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 8

https://on.ft.com/3z7J8NF Carlyle predicts surge in post-pandemic deals in Japan https://on.ft.com/3v1xYXB Boris Johnson calls for better links between the City and No 10 https://on.ft.com/3g0uYGD Overview Justice department officials said they have recovered $2.3 million worth of the cryptocurrency ransom payment made to hackers who shut down the Colonial Pipeline last month and disrupted the country's fuel supplies for several days. Head of Carlyle Group Inc's Japan business Kazuhiro Yamada has predicted a surge in private equity deals, as a new post-COVID-19 business environment and rising pressure on companies to achieve carbon neutrality forces a wave of acquisitions and spin-offs.

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2021 05:36 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 05:36 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Head of Carlyle Group Inc's Japan business Kazuhiro Yamada has predicted a surge in private equity deals, as a new post-COVID-19 business environment and rising pressure on companies to achieve carbon neutrality forces a wave of acquisitions and spin-offs. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for a partnership between the government and Britain's financial services sector in a post-Brexit, post-COVID-19 economy, amid signs of improving relations between the two sides. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

