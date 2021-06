BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways Welcomes Extension Of Drawdown Period Of HK$7.8 Bln Loan Facility

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd:

* WELCOMES HONG KONG SAR GOVERNMENT'S AGREEMENT TO EXTEND DRAWDOWN PERIOD OF HK$7.8 BILLION LOAN FACILITY FOR 12 MONTHS

* ARRANGEMENT EXTENDS THE DRAWDOWN PERIOD OF THE FACILITY TO 8 JUNE 2022 Further company coverage:

