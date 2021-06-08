Strong earnings, Aviva pull FTSE 100 higher

Left Menu

London's FTSE 100 index edged higher on Tuesday, helped by positive earnings updates from Intermediate Capital Group and British American Tobacco, while Aviva gained after an activist investor built a stake. Aviva gained 2.6% after activist investor Cevian Capital took a 4.95% stake in the British insurer and said the company should be able to return 5 billion pounds ($7.08 billion) of excess capital in 2022.

London's FTSE 100 index edged higher on Tuesday, helped by positive earnings updates from Intermediate Capital Group and British American Tobacco, while Aviva gained after an activist investor built a stake. The blue-chip index rose 0.1%. Intermediate Capital Group added 5.1%, after the alternative asset manager posted a 19% jump in its annual third-party assets under management (AUM) as COVID-19 vaccinations and government support measures boosted investor sentiment.

British American Tobacco rose 2%, after it raised its annual revenue growth forecast to more than 5% at constant currency as the cigarette maker's focus on newer products like e-cigarettes and tobacco-heating devices pays off. However, gains were limited on the FTSE 100 by a fall in heavyweight oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell on the back of lower crude prices.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.2%.

