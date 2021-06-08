Left Menu

Malta says UK decision to keep island off safe travel list was 'political'

Britain ignored scientific advice and instead took a political decision when it failed to put Malta on its list of safe travel destinations, Malta Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo said on Tuesday. But Bartolo said the British government did not want its nationals to go abroad because of concerns over growing coronavirus cases at home. "The (British government) is ignoring scientific advice.

Reuters | Valletta | Updated: 08-06-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 13:06 IST
Malta says UK decision to keep island off safe travel list was 'political'
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Malta

Britain ignored scientific advice and instead took a political decision when it failed to put Malta on its list of safe travel destinations, Malta Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo said on Tuesday. Britain last week revised its so-called Green List of countries, that do not require quarantine on return, choosing not to put any new country on it, while removing Portugal.

Britons traditionally account for a third of all arrivals on the small Mediterranean island, and opposition politicians criticized the government for failing to convince London that Malta was a safe tourist destination. But Bartolo said the British government did not want its nationals to go abroad because of concerns over growing coronavirus cases at home.

"The (British government) is ignoring scientific advice. It has taken a political decision not to allow travel anywhere, despite the pressure it faces from airlines, tourism operators, and the people in general," he wrote on Facebook. Malta on Monday reported no new COVID-19 cases for the first time in 11 months. Half of its adult population has been fully vaccinated and 75% have received the first dose of a vaccine - the highest rate within the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021