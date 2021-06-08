BAT hikes sales growth outlook amid shift to e-cigarettes

British American Tobacco raised its annual revenue growth forecast on Tuesday as the cigarette maker's focus on e-cigarettes and tobacco-heating devices pays off, sending its shares up 2%.

The London-listed company said it expected revenue growth of more than 5% at constant currencies, above its previous range of 3% to 5% for the year to December. It stuck to its growth expectation for adjusted earnings per share in the mid-single-digit range. The maker of Lucky Strike and Newport cigarettes said its "new category" reduced-risk products had gained a share in all key markets, including the United States and Japan, with the company adding 1.4 million new customers in the first quarter.

The company, which sells Vuse e-cigarettes and glo tobacco heating products, said users of its new category products now totaled 14.9 million. "The upgrade and delivery around reduced-risk products are particularly encouraging", Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett wrote.

BAT's comments show more customers in the United States are switching to e-cigarettes before a possible U.S. ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. BAT said it expected its full-year sales volumes to show a better performance than the broader industry, which is expected to see a 3% slide this year. BAT said it expected sales to be boosted by a recovery in markets such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Vietnam.

The outlook for the U.S. industry volumes remained unclear, BAT said, blaming "macro-economic and fiscal" uncertainties. The company also said it was seeing strong uptake of its oral nicotine products in Sweden and Norway, where it now controls more than 50% volume share in both markets.

"We continue to expect 2021 to be a pivotal year for the business, with accelerating new category revenue growth (and) a clear pathway to new category profitability," BAT Chief Executive Jack Bowles said in a statement. BAT has invested nearly 500 million pounds ($707 million) in its new category products business last year and has set a target of achieving 5 billion in sales for the business by 2025 and 50 million customers by 2030.

