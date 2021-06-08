Malaysia's Hartalega completes remediation on workers' recruitment fees

Malaysian glovemaker Hartalega Holdings Bhd has completed the remediation of its worker's recruitment fees amounting to 41 million ringgit ($9.96 million), ahead of its target, it said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.

An independent party has been appointed to verify all reimbursements which started in November, it said.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is investigating Malaysian glove makers including Hartalega and a unit of Supermax Corp over allegations of forced labor, a business weekly reported last month.

