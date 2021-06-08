Newly Minted Unicorn, Urban Company's Quest for Tech Leaders is led by Purple Quarter

Rishabhdhwaj Singh joins Urban Company as VP of Engineering in Bangalore to fuel its tech-first growth journey! BANGALORE, India, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Company is amongst the top growing startups in the country that recently acquired the unicorn status. It is the largest home service platform in India with a strong international presence in UAE, Singapore & Australia. The demand for home services has been further fuelled by the increase in safety and hygiene concerns. The company wishes to invest heavily in tech by expanding its team and opening up a tech centre in Bangalore. To help scale their marketplace and supply ecosystem, Urban Company partnered with Purple Quarter to lead their search for the VP of Engineering.

An IIT Kharagpur graduate, Rishabhdhwaj Singh previously served as Head of Engineering at Ajio - Business, Catalog and Marketplace. He also brings with him an abundance of experience and technical skills through former stints as an Engineering Manager at Flipkart and Senior Applications Engineer at Oracle. At Urban Company, Rishabh will be leading the Supply vertical as VP Engineering - expand the team with capable new hires, advance their capabilities for warehousing and supply chain of important products for the service journey, and build a readymade supply engine that can be used to extract relevant leads. ''Urban Company is witnessing a hyper-growth stage at the moment, and this is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to Urban Company's ambitious vision. I am looking forward to taking on this amazing role and appreciate Purple Quarter's organized efforts in making this possible,'' comments Rishabh.

Comments by Urban Company's Co-Founder & CPTO - Raghav Chandra: ''I'm thrilled to welcome Rishabh to our team. We are on a fast track to growth, and this growth is backed by heavy investments in technology. Rishabh is an entrepreneur at heart, with a strong leadership journey having scaled up teams at Flipkart and Ajio. We look forward to him paving the way and scaling Urban Company's supply ecosystem to new heights! I'd also thank the Purple Quarter team for being our trusted partner for tech leadership hiring and hope to continue the relationship for further expansion of our team.'' With an expansive network among the new-age tech startups and technologists, Purple Quarter is a forerunner in the tech leadership hiring space. They have been associated with many other startups and unicorns such as Swiggy, Vedantu, Acko, and PharmEasy to name a few.

