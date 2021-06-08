Left Menu

Union AMC appoints Sanjay Bembalkar as fund manager in equity segment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 13:58 IST
Union AMC appoints Sanjay Bembalkar as fund manager in equity segment
Union Asset Management Company, a subsidiary of Union Bank of India and Dai-ichi Life Holdings, on Tuesday said it has appointed Sanjay Bembalkar as a fund manager in the equity segment.

He will be part of the equity fund management team and will be working closely with Vinay Paharia, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Union AMC, the asset management company said in a statement.

Prior to joining Union AMC, Bembalkar was working with Canara Robeco Asset Management Co Ltd as Fund Manager – Equities, where he managed some of the flagship equity funds since October 2019.

Bembalkar brings with him more than 14 years of extensive experience in the equity investment management space, having worked with various organisations such as Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited, LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Limited and Quantum Advisors PrivateLimited.

G Pradeepkumar, Chief Executive Officer of Union AMC, said that the ''appointment is part of a well-planned strategy of expanding our investment team with people who share our philosophy of a process-based approach to investment''.

Union Mutual Fund is co-sponsored by Union Bank of India and Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc of Japan.

