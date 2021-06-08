Left Menu

Swedish businesses suffering from component shortages - c.bank survey

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 08-06-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 14:10 IST
  • Sweden

Swedish businesses are optimistic that the economy is heading out of the pandemic crisis, but increasing numbers are suffering from supply disruptions, a survey of companies by the central bank showed on Tuesday. "Companies feel that the risks of the pandemic are decreasing, they are optimistic about the future," the central bank said in a statement.

"However, problems with shortages of certain important components are leading to delays and increased costs."

