CropIn joins European Carbon+ Farming Coalition

AI-driven agri-tech firm CropIn on Tuesday said it has joined the newly-formed European Carbon+ Farming Coalition to accelerate progress towards the carbon neutrality goals of the European Green Deal.

The coalition will be working towards decarbonising the European food systems while maximising benefits such as soil health and farmer resilience, CropIn said in a statement.

''Digital and data-driven platforms are key enablers in bringing large-scale transformation by engaging stakeholders, including farmers, that will join the program. We are excited to be a part of the European Carbon+ Farming Coalition. Our decade long experience of working in 52 countries with our agtech platform will help us to contribute positively to accelerate the transition to a zero-carbon world,'' CropIn CEO Krishna Kumar said.

Building a multi-stakeholder and multi-sectoral platform to support the mission will make our planet a better place to live by addressing some of the complex challenges around Climate Change, Biodiversity and Food Security, he added. * * * * * * Over 20 lakh customers of rivals using ICICI mobile banking app, says pvt bank * ICICI Bank on Tuesday said 20 lakh customers of rival lenders are using its interoperable mobile banking application for transactions, and it is able to cross-sell its other offerings to many of them.

In December last year, the second largest private sector lender had made its app 'iMobile Pay' interoperable, an official statement said, adding many of them are opening savings account or applying for loans. * * * * * * IDFC First Bank employees funding food prog * Private sector lender IDFC First Bank said its employees are funding a programme to get food rations to 50,000 of its low-income customers who have been impacted by the pandemic.

The Bank also announced a programme for the families of employees who lost their lives due to COVID-19 offering a term life cover of up to Rs 30 lakh, commitment to pay salary for two years after the demise and waivers on loans availed, as per an official statement.

