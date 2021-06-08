Left Menu

Fire breaks out at highrise in Kolkata's Park Street

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-06-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 15:31 IST
Fire broke out at a multi-storied building in central Kolkata's Park Street area on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Four fire tenders were fighting the blaze at the fourth floor of Apeejay House, they said.

There was no one on that floor during the incident as the offices were closed due to the ongoing lockdown, they added.

However, the employees of a bank that is located on another floor of the building were evacuated safely, officials said.

''The fire broke out around 2.40 pm. The cause is yet to be ascertained,'' an officer of the Fire Department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

