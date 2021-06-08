Left Menu

upGrad plans to hire over 1,000 employees in 3 months to address growing demand

Global edtech firm upGrad on Tuesday said it is planning to hire over 1,000 people in India in the next three months across departments to address the growing demand of the company. The opportunities will be across departments like Learning Experience, Delivery, Marketing, and Program, along with Sales which will remain predominant, upGrad said in a statement.

Updated: 08-06-2021
Global edtech firm upGrad on Tuesday said it is planning to hire over 1,000 people in India in the next three months across departments to address the growing demand of the company.

The opportunities will be across departments like Learning Experience, Delivery, Marketing, and Program, along with Sales which will remain predominant, upGrad said in a statement. The edtech company will be hiring from its own learners' talent pool through upGrad Rekrut hiring drive.

The fresh Sales recruits will work in a 'Temporary Safe Workplace Bubbles' across 5-star hotel properties in Mumbai and Bangalore, which will further extend to cities like Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata.

''Our hiring plan is a result of the rapid growth that we have seen in the last 18 months. With global expansions taking shape, we are all set to ramp up our support and business teams to continue meeting the strong demand for lifelong learning that we are experiencing," upGrad CEO- India, Arjun Mohan added.

