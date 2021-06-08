Left Menu

Consignment of Sputnik V vaccine arrives at Chennai airport

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-06-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 16:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A consignment of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine said to be the first such one for Tamil Nadu, arrived here by a private airline from Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The processing of the shipment at the Chennai airport was completed quickly and it was handed over to a transport agency, airport sources said.

It was taken to a private laboratory at Periyapanicheri in Chennai by vehicle.

Later, one box of vaccines was dispatched to Coimbatore, sources said.

Scheduled to be rolled out by mid-June, the Sputnik V vaccine was accorded emergency use authorization by the Drugs Controller General of India and it joins Covishield and the indigenous Covaxin in the battle against COVID-19.

The first dose of the imported vaccine was administered in Hyderabad last month.

The vaccine, developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, is said to be 91.6 percent efficacious - the highest among COVID vaccines available in India.

