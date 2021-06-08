Left Menu

Moscow reins in speeding electric scooters as accidents grow

Authorities in Moscow are imposing speed limits for electric scooters that whiz across the city, often on pavements, as calls for action grow following a string of accidents. To control the scooters, which are tracked by GPS, Moscow has imposed a speed limit of 15 kph (9 mph) in the city centre.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-06-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 16:48 IST
Moscow reins in speeding electric scooters as accidents grow
  • Country:
  • Russia

Authorities in Moscow are imposing speed limits for electric scooters that whiz across the city, often on pavements, as calls for action grow following a string of accidents. Muscovites have hired the scooters more than 1.2 million times since early April and are expected to continue flocking to rental services until the autumn.

But this has worried city authorities as scooter accidents increase, including one in St. Petersburg that left David Zaleyev, a dancer from the Mariinsky Ballet, temporarily in a coma. To control the scooters, which are tracked by GPS, Moscow has imposed a speed limit of 15 kph (9 mph) in the city centre. When rented scooters enter the area, they are programmed to automatically slow to that speed.

With interest in scooters growing, the city transport department said it could make more areas subject to speed limits. "Pedestrians can sustain serious injuries if they are hit by scooters," Maxim Kadakov, editor of the car magazine Za Rulyom (Behind the Wheel), told Reuters.

"Under current laws electric scooters have the same status as pedestrians but they are 10 times faster." Moscow's fleet of rental scooters is expected to double to 20,000 by the end of the year to meet demand, transport official Magomed Kolgayev said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021