Left Menu

Ashok Leyland makes senior level organisational changes

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-06-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 17:08 IST
Ashok Leyland makes senior level organisational changes
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, June 8 (PTI): Hinduja group flagship company Ashok Leyland on Tuesday announced the appointment of Amanpreet Singh as the head and president of human resources.

Prior to taking up the new responsibility, Amanpreet Singh served the Hinduja Group as its vice-president (group human resources), the city-based commercial vehicle maker said in a statement.

Singh has been with the Hinduja Group in Mumbai since December 2019 and has been working closely with the group head (human resources).

The company, in a release, said it has moved N V Balachander, president, human resources and communication, as the president, Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

Besides holding the new responsibility, Balachander would also handle the portfolio of communication, corporate social responsibility and corporate affairs.

Ashok Leyland said that in line with its vision to be among the top 10 in the commercial vehicle business, the company has chosen to strengthen the sustainability agenda through its environment, social and governance initiatives in line with global best practices.

The other foundation pillar to achieve the new vision remains 'People'.

To drive the 'People' agenda in line with contemporary global practices and to steer the company's human resources strategy in the current transformation context, it has appointed Singh as the president and head human resources, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021