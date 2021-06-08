29th Oxygen Express with 127 tonnes of LMO arrives in Bengaluru
The 29th Oxygen Express reached here from Rourkela in Odisha carrying 126.78 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen, the South Western Railway said on Tuesday.
This train brought the LMO in 6 Cryogenic Containers, the SWR said in a statement.
According to the SWR, Karnataka has received 3,340.77 tonnes of LMO by Rail.
It added that the Railways has run 383 Oxygen Expresses and transported more than 26,891 tonnes of LMO in 1,567 tankers to all over the country.
The demand for LMO rose following the rise in COVID cases in the state.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA
