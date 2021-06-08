Left Menu

29th Oxygen Express with 127 tonnes of LMO arrives in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-06-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 17:29 IST
29th Oxygen Express with 127 tonnes of LMO arrives in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

The 29th Oxygen Express reached here from Rourkela in Odisha carrying 126.78 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen, the South Western Railway said on Tuesday.

This train brought the LMO in 6 Cryogenic Containers, the SWR said in a statement.

According to the SWR, Karnataka has received 3,340.77 tonnes of LMO by Rail.

It added that the Railways has run 383 Oxygen Expresses and transported more than 26,891 tonnes of LMO in 1,567 tankers to all over the country.

The demand for LMO rose following the rise in COVID cases in the state.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021