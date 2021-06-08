Left Menu

Hind Aluminium Industries board approves reappointment of Shailesh Daga as MD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 17:43 IST
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd on Tuesday announced the reappointment of Shailesh Daga as the managing director of the company.

The reappointment was approved by the company's board in a meeting held on Monday, Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

''....based on the recommendations of the nomination & remuneration committee, the board of directors at their meeting held on June 7, 2021 has re-appointed Shailesh Daga as Managing Director of the company for a further period of three years with effect from June 1, 2021,'' it said.

However, the reappointment is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the company, the filing added.

Daga is a commerce graduate from Mumbai University. He has done his Master in Business Administration from Bond University, Australia. Daga has an experience of over 34 years in the aluminium industry and under his leadership the company has made rapid progress, it added.

