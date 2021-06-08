Left Menu

DSBD commends Bathu for being most admired African brands

Bathu has been named number 10 of this year’s most admired African brands by the Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-06-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 18:04 IST
DSBD commends Bathu for being most admired African brands
Bathu has been named number 10 of this year’s most admired African brands by the Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) has commended local brand, Bathu, for being named as one of the most admired African brands.

"In our pursuit of intra-Africa trade, we are excited that our fellow Africans in other parts of the continent love our brands. This is in line with our Small, Medium and Micro-Enterprises (SMMEs) - focused Localisation Policy Framework and Implementation Programme, supporting local brands and buy local campaigns," the department said on Tuesday.

Bathu has been named number 10 of this year's most admired African brands by the Brand Africa 100: Africa's Best Brands.

Bathu, meaning shoes in Kasi slang, is a proudly South African sneaker brand that was founded in 2015 by Theo Baloyi, a qualified accountant who quit his job for a fulfilling journey as a manufacturer of a "global brand in the making".

"The ranking is the most authoritative survey and analysis on brands and underlying businesses in Africa. The survey was conducted between March and April 2021 and yielded over 80 000 brand mentions and over 3 500 unique brands.

"The list boasts some of the biggest corporates across Africa such as MTN, DSTV, Shoprite, Vodacom and Tiger Brands," the department said.

The department's mandate is to support and promote entrepreneurship in South Africa.

"Whilst it is our mandate to empower SMMEs and co-operatives, we are equally dependant on hard-working entrepreneurs who are eager to start, sustain and grow their businesses. As DSBD we are thrilled to note and witness this spectacle performance by local brands," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021