DSBD commends Bathu for being most admired African brands

The Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) has commended local brand, Bathu, for being named as one of the most admired African brands.

"In our pursuit of intra-Africa trade, we are excited that our fellow Africans in other parts of the continent love our brands. This is in line with our Small, Medium and Micro-Enterprises (SMMEs) - focused Localisation Policy Framework and Implementation Programme, supporting local brands and buy local campaigns," the department said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Bathu has been named number 10 of this year's most admired African brands by the Brand Africa 100: Africa's Best Brands.

Bathu, meaning shoes in Kasi slang, is a proudly South African sneaker brand that was founded in 2015 by Theo Baloyi, a qualified accountant who quit his job for a fulfilling journey as a manufacturer of a "global brand in the making".

"The ranking is the most authoritative survey and analysis on brands and underlying businesses in Africa. The survey was conducted between March and April 2021 and yielded over 80 000 brand mentions and over 3 500 unique brands.

"The list boasts some of the biggest corporates across Africa such as MTN, DSTV, Shoprite, Vodacom and Tiger Brands," the department said.

The department's mandate is to support and promote entrepreneurship in South Africa.

"Whilst it is our mandate to empower SMMEs and co-operatives, we are equally dependant on hard-working entrepreneurs who are eager to start, sustain and grow their businesses. As DSBD we are thrilled to note and witness this spectacle performance by local brands," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)