U.S. trade deficit narrows in April

The U.S. trade deficit retreated from a record high in April amid a decline in imports, but the improvement was likely temporary as domestic demand remains robust.

The trade deficit dropped 8.2% to $68.9 billion in April, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for March was revised higher to show the gap widening to an all-time high of $75.0 billion instead of $74.4 billion as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a $69.0 billion trade deficit in April.

