U.S. trade deficit narrows in April
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 18:05 IST
The U.S. trade deficit retreated from a record high in April amid a decline in imports, but the improvement was likely temporary as domestic demand remains robust.
The trade deficit dropped 8.2% to $68.9 billion in April, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for March was revised higher to show the gap widening to an all-time high of $75.0 billion instead of $74.4 billion as previously reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a $69.0 billion trade deficit in April.
