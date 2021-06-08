Left Menu

US trade deficit dips to USD 68.9 billion with exports up

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2021 18:38 IST
US trade deficit dips to USD 68.9 billion with exports up
The US trade deficit narrowed in April to USD 68.9 billion as an improving global economy boosted sales of American exports.

The April deficit, the gap between what America buys from abroad and what it sells to other countries, was down 8.2 percent from a record March deficit of USD 75 billion.

The improving economic situation overseas drove up demand for American goods while domestic demand for imports slowed.

In April, exports of U.S. goods and services rose 1.1 percent to $205 billion while imports declined 1.4 percent to USD 273.9 billion.

Through the first four months of the year, the U.S. trade deficit totals USD 281.7 billion, up 50.4 percent from the deficit during the same period in 2020, a time when the U.S. economy was essentially shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

