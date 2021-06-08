Left Menu

CCI approves BYJU’S acquisition of AESL and merger of AESL into BYJU’S

The proposed combination will result in the merger of AESL into BYJU’S, as a consequence of which, BYJU’S will be the surviving entity. As such, BYJU’S shall effectively acquire complete and sole control over AESL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 18:38 IST
CCI approves BYJU’S acquisition of AESL and merger of AESL into BYJU’S
BYJU’S is a private limited company incorporated in India. BYJU’S, directly and through its subsidiaries, provides online educational services. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves the proposed combination relating to Think & Learn Private Limited (BYJU'S) acquisition of a certain stake of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) and thereafter merger of BYJU's and AESL under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002, today.

The proposed combination will result in the merger of AESL into BYJU'S, as a consequence of which, BYJU'S will be the surviving entity. As such, BYJU'S shall effectively acquire complete and sole control over AESL.

BYJU'S is a private limited company incorporated in India. BYJU'S, directly and through its subsidiaries, provides online educational services. It offers a technology-based education platform for primary and secondary school subjects, overseas and domestic test preparatory coaching services for entrance examinations for engineering, medical, etc.

AESL is an unlisted public limited company incorporated in India. AESL (directly, or through its subsidiary Aakash Edutech Private Limited, or through its franchisees) provides curriculum-based coaching for K-12 students and test preparatory services for various competitive examinations such as engineering examinations, medical examinations, Olympiads, National Talent Search Examination, etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021