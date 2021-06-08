Left Menu

EU, India trade agreement to benefit domestic exporters: TPCI

The proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union would benefit domestic exporters as EU is one of the biggest traditional markets for the country, TPCI said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 19:26 IST
EU, India trade agreement to benefit domestic exporters: TPCI
  • Country:
  • India

The proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union would benefit domestic exporters as EU is one of the biggest traditional markets for the country, TPCI said on Tuesday. Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) organised a panel discussion on India-EU trade relations, where experts discussed the proposed pact.

''Industry is upbeat with hope and optimism over India - EU ensuing trade pact,'' it said in a statement, adding that for most Indian products, EU is one of the biggest traditional markets where exporters see a big turnaround post the agreement. Quoting experts, the council said issues like movement of professionals, duty cut on goods such as alcoholic beverages, automobiles and dairy products may see tough negotiations. Experts stated that the decision to resume talks for the agreement between India and the EU was a positive development as it will benefit both the sides. Arpita Mukherjee, professor at ICRIER, proposed innovative ways of tariff liberalisation and stated that dairy is a complex issue since both the EU and India are large dairy markets with steady rise in production. ''India needs to deeply study EU-Vietnam and EU-MERCOSUR agreements to see what these partners gave to the EU and got in return. They are India's competitors in the EU today, and much better placed there due to their agreements,'' Mukherjee was quoted as saying. Rupa Chanda, RBI Chair Professor in Economics, said India retains its unique advantages for trade partners as its large market and human resource base, role in pharma production, manufacturing and emerging startup ecosystem are quite unparalleled. In 2020, India's export to EU was USD 38.43 billion, while imports stood at USD 33.4 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021